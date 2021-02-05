COVID-19: One Death, Six Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County; 1,011 More People Receive Second Vaccination

Another Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19, according to data updated by the health department Thursday. 221 county residents have died with COVID-19.

Another six residents were hospitalized, according to the data, and 126 more people were infected.

In Saline's 48176 zip code, 36 people tested positive since last week. That's two more than last week. The county updates data by zip code once a week.

Testing has picked up in Washtenaw County. Nine times since Jan. 20, more than 3,000 tests have been taken in the county. That only happened three times between Thanksgiving and Jan. 20. One result of more testing is a lower positive test rate. It fell from 3 percent to 2.37 percent in Washtenaw County.

The county's vaccination dashboard showed 7,879 people have received their first shot - same as yesterday. But the number of people receiving the second shot increased by 1,011 to 3,861.

According to state data, the positivity rate in Michigan also fell, dropping from 3.88 percent to 3.39 percent. These percentages are close to what was observed in October, when the second wave picked up momentum.

Michigan reported 74 new COVID-19-related deaths, which includes 63 identified during a review of vital records. The state has recorded 14,778 COVID-19-related deaths. Another 1,358 infections were reported.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds declined by seven to 307 - the lowest number seen since Oct. 23.

The number of patients receiving care with ventilators dropped by eight to 157. The number of pediatric patients with COVID-19 fell from 25 to 12.