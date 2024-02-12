SWIM & DIVE: Saline Takes Skyline in SEC Meet

Saline bounced back from its only conference loss of the season to beat Skyline, 109-77, in boys’ swim and dive action at Skyline Thursday

Diego Valdes, Jonah Bentley, Nick Twigg and Deniz Ozil were individual winners for Saline, which also won two of the three relays.

The meet began with Ozil, Valdes, Will Loveland and Bentley winning the 200 medley relay.

Skyline’s Owen McElvey win the 200 freestyle (1:44.62). Saline’s Issac Adanin was second. In the 200 IM, Skyline’s Lucas Caswell won in 2:00.03. Saline’s Elijah Zaksek was third, Alex Fruth was fourth and Jason Oyemba was fifth.

Twigg swam the 50-yard freestyle in 22:44, leading a 1-2-3 finish for Saline, Nathanyel Sarment was second and Ethan Bull was third.

Skyline’s Stuart Knight was first in 1-meter diving with a score of 222.75. Led by Drew Miller, Saline took the next four places, with Carter Mitton, Joseph Rosales and Donovan Darnell following him.

Caswell won the 100 fly in 52.69. Loveland was second and Elijah Ames was fifth.

Bentley won the 100 free in 48.13, leading a 1-2-3 finish for the Hornets. Valdes was second and Nick Twigg was third. Bentley earned his state cut.

Ozil’s won the 500 free by more than 15 seconds, finishing in 4:51.45. Thomas Gunnerson was third and Ty Lauritzen was fourth.

Loveland, Buil, Ames and Jack Mallon won the 200 free relay in 1:34.2 seconds.

McKelvey won the 100 backstroke for Skyline. Bentley was second, Sarment was third, Adanin was fourth and Fruth was fifth.

Valdes won the 100 breast in 59.87 seconds - winning by more than 7,5 seconds. Caleb Summers was second and Beltran Guerra was fourth.

Skyline won the 400 free relay to finish the meet. Loveland, Ozil, Gunnerson and Adanin were second for Saline.

More News from Saline