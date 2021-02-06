Saline Area Area Social Service Releases List of Food Pantry Needs Can You Help?

Can you help Saline Area Social Service help Saline residents?

Residents, businesses and organizations have been helping Saline Area Social Service stock its food pantry every week. Here's the list of needs:

Pepperoni

Salami

Eggs

Yogurt

Enchilada Sauce

Donations can be made 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

Those times are also pick up times for Saline Area Social Service clients. For more information about Saline Area Social Service, call 429-4570 or email info@salinesocialservice.com.

In other Saline Area Social Service news:

Free Eye Screenings

The University of Michigan MI-SIGHT program is offering eye disease screening and free or low-cost glasses to people with limited access to eye care. For more information, call (734) 436 – 1186 or email communitysightprogram@gmail.com.

Easter Meal Sponsorships

Sign up by March 18 to sponsor Easter meals for SASS clients. This year more than 100 families need the agency's help. There are a couple ways to sponsor an Easter meal. Either shop and assemble a meal basket (SASS will give you a list of suggestions) or make a financial contribution and let SASS do the shopping for you!

For more information, contact Patty Dysko at (734) 429-4570 or by email pdysko@salinesocialservice.com. Click here for the Easter Meal sponsorship form.

Easter Food Basket Signup

For people who can use assistance, sign up continues through 2:30 p.m., March 4. The Easter program includes a food basket with a ham, a household bag (toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, etc) and an Easter basket for kids 12 and under.