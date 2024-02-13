HOCKEY: Saline Opens the Playoffs Against Pioneer

Saline and Pioneer will face off for the third time of the season when the MHSAA Division 1 playoffs begin at Feb. 21.

The teams will travel to the Kensington Valley Ice House, where Brighton is hosting the regional.

Saline (8-12-2) and Pioneer (11-8-1) play at 6 p.m., Feb. 21. The winner will face Brighton (18-4-1) at 3:30 p.m., Feb. 24. The regional final is at 6 p.m., Feb. 28. Northville (12-7-3) and Novi (8-15-0) are on the other side of the bracket.

Saline and Pioneer split their regular season-matchups. Pioneer won 2-1 on Nov. 22. On Jan. 22, Saline blasted Pioneer, 8-0.

