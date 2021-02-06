Suzanne Beery, 56, Devoted Wife and Mother, Worked as a Marketing Manager for Little Caesars

Suzanne Irene (Bilyeu) Beery, 56, of Manchester, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, after a courageous 10-year battle with cancer.

Suzanne (Suzy) was born on March 12, 1964 to Mary Anne (Eiler) Cameron and the late William A. Bilyeu, Jr. Suzanne is survived by her husband Alan Beery and daughter Rebecca Beery, and by siblings Marjorie Gell and Joseph Bilyeu.

Suzanne was a graduate of Cranbrook/Kingswood Schools in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. She excelled at every sport she participated in and was a varsity volleyball player and was named to the Detroit All-Metro Volleyball team. She was very proud that she could ride a unicycle and run faster than all of the boys. Suzanne graduated from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan where she met her husband. She had a long career as a Marketing Manager with Little Caesars Pizza (corporate and franchisee).

Suzanne was a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend to everyone she came in contact with. Suzanne was brave, creative, independent, kind, stylish, thoughtful and tough. She was always willing to lend helping hand, and always wanted to make sure that everyone around her was O.K. Suzanne was active in volunteering in school P.T.A. activities and church rummage sales for many years.

Suzanne was incredibly creative and had a vision about how things should be. She was gifted in ceramics, painting, knitting, interior design, and sculpting. Suzanne was passionate about collecting artistic things and loved going to antique shops. She loved gardening, growing houseplants, and raising chickens on the farm in Manchester, Michigan, and especially loved mowing the lawn in the riding tractor. Suzanne was a true anglophile and treasured having “a cuppa” tea while watching a British period-piece movie. She adored her trips to England, Scotland, and Ireland.

The family has had a private celebration and a future memorial service will be held at the Maplewood Cemetery in Hopkins, Michigan at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name can be made to the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center with a focus on Breast Cancer Research. To leave a memory you have of Suzanne, to sign her guestbook or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.