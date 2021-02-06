COVID-19: Weekly Local Data Review Shows Improvement, But Some Data Stubbornly High

Washtenaw County's COVID-19 situation has improved from its second-wave peak levels in November and December, but over the past couple of weeks, some of the data used to assess the spread of COVID-19 has stubbornly flattened.

Each week, The Saline Post compares at Friday-to-Friday Washtenaw County COVID-19 data compiled by the health department and state. Here's what we saw this week:

There were three deaths recorded this week, compared to seven the week before, and four the week before that. The seven deaths last week included four that were identified as COVID-19-related after the date of death.

There were 21 hospitalizations, which is the same as the week before. There were 20 two weeks ago. The second wave peak came in early December, when there were more than 70 in a week.

There were 626 people who tested positive for COVID-19, down from 715 last week. That number was at 491 two weeks ago. That number was at nearly 1,000 for a couple of weeks in early December.

There were 36 cases in Saline's 48176 zip code this week, four more than last week. The second-wave peak in Saline saw 100 new cases in a week in early December.

There were no new cases and no deaths at EHM Senior Solutions, Linden Square and Storypoint - the first time that's happened in 2021.

The positive test rate on Feb. 4 was 1.97 percent in Washtenaw County, down from 2.34 percent a week prior. The rate is volatile but continues to fall.

7,982 people have received their first vaccination shot. For the week, 1,158 people received their first shot compared to 1,382 people last week. 4,557 people have received their second shot. 2,647 people received their second shot over the last seven days, compared to 1,213 last week.

Michigan's daily numbers showed 97 new COVID-19-related deaths, which includes 82 deaths found during a review of vital records. The state reports that 14,894 people have died with COVID-19 in Michigan. The state also reported 1,018 new infections.

The numbers in Michigan's hospitals are improving. There were 300 patients with COVID-19 in Michigan's critical care beds, down by seven since the previous day, and at its lowest point since Oct. 23. The number of patients receiving treatment with ventilators fell by two to 155. There were 11 pediatric patients with COVID-19, down by one from the previous day.