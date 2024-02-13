BASKETBALL: Saline Falls to Lincoln, But Pioneer Upset Keeps Hornets Atop SEC

The Lincoln Railsplitters defeated Saline, 55.48, on a night when the top of the SEC Red standings tightened considerably.

Saline fell to 15-4 overall and 10-2 in the SEC Red. Lincoln in proved to 15-4 overall and 9-3 in the SEC Red.

Jonathan Sanderson scored 27 points to lead all scorers. LaDainian Woods scored seven, Lincoln Keyes scored four, Caleb Washington, Isaiah Harris and Peyton Widen all scored three and Tommy Carr added a point.

Saline hosts Bedford Friday.

Huron and Saline entered Tuesday's games tied atop the SEC Red with identical 10-1 records.

Pioneer upset Huron, 54-53 on a buzzer-beater by Micah Powell.

Team W L Saline 10 2 Huron 10 2 Lincoln 9 3 Pioneer 8 3

Remaining SEC Games

Saline: vs Bedford (Feb. 16), vs Saline (Feb. 20)

Huron: vs Lincoln (Feb. 16), @ Saline (Feb. 20)

Lincoln: @ Huron (Feb. 16), @ Skyline (Feb. 20)

Pioneer: @ Dexter (Feb. 16), @ Bedford (Feb. 19), vs Monroe (Feb. 20)

