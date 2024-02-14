BASKETBALL: Griffin, Roehm and the Hornets Set 3-Point Record in Win at Lincoln

Hadley Griffin scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Saline set a school record with 14- three-pointers in a 61-34 victory over Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday.

Saline improved to 14-3 overall and 9-2 in the SEC Red.

“Hadley Griffin was absolutely on fire out of the gate, knocking down five 3s and putting in 19 points in the first half alone. She was in the zone, it was really fun to watch,” coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “She has put in more hours into her shot than anyone can imagine and it is awesome to see her stepping up big time in her senior season. More than that, she had 10 rebounds! At 5'4" that shows so much effort and grit.”

Sophomore Keira Roehm also had a great game with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

“Keira Roehm made four 3's in the game and really helped us weather Lincoln's third-quarter run with nine points. She got to the rim three times which really opened up the floor and then knocked down a three at the buzzer that really built momentum,” coach Roehm said. “I especially loved the way Keira moved the ball vs the zone. I thought her passing was excellent and she helped set up a lot of great shots for her teammates.”

Senior Kate Stemmer scored 11 points to go with her eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

“Kate Stemmer was a stat stuffer again, hitting three 3s and leading the way in so many areas. With eight rebounds and four steals, she was terrific defensively and with seven assists, she led our offense and really distributed it well,” Roehm said. “She is just invaluable game-in and game-out.”

Abby Roth hit two three points for six points.

“I really love how she is playing right now. With each week, she is just getting better and better. It was great to see her knock it down in the game,” Roehm said. “She is a great shooter and player and this is only the tip of the iceberg of her potential.”

Kadyn Maida scored four points and had four rebounds and two steals. Ayla Stager scored two points and had five rebounds. Megan Sweet and Bailey Burt each had four rebounds.

Saline hosts Bedford at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

