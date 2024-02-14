2-14-2024 11:05am
Today's Issues of SHS Today and Hornet Nation
SHS Today, the Saline High School broadcast news show produced by students in Nate Bush's class, has released its Valentine's Day episode.
Jack Orlandi and Kadence Waldrop host the show. The episode has features on Valentine's Days and pickup lines. Nerd News also touches on video games, movies and more.
Hornet Nation was hosted by Kate Rossow and Nick Rouman. The show features the gymnastics team and college signing day.
More News from Saline
- Health Departments Relaunch Substance Abuse Recovery Program The campaign highlights stories of local people in recovery to foster hope that recovery from substance use disorder is possible.
- BASKETBALL: Griffin, Roehm and the Hornets Set 3-Point Record in Win at Lincoln Hadley Griffin scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Saline set a school record with 14- three-pointers in a 61-34 victory over Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday.