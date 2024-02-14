Today's Issues of SHS Today and Hornet Nation

SHS Today, the Saline High School broadcast news show produced by students in Nate Bush's class, has released its Valentine's Day episode.

Jack Orlandi and Kadence Waldrop host the show. The episode has features on Valentine's Days and pickup lines. Nerd News also touches on video games, movies and more.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YeYlKbwElXU&embeds_referring_euri=https… -->

Hornet Nation was hosted by Kate Rossow and Nick Rouman. The show features the gymnastics team and college signing day.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCRsdmis0LY&t=6s -->

