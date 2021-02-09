Mayor Marl Speaks of Need for Vaccination Center in Saline

Speaking at Monday's Saline City Council meeting, Mayor Brian Marl said the city needed a distribution center for COVID-19 vaccinations.

"As we move forward into spring and summer and vaccines become more readily available, I think it's critically important that there be a distribution center or point somewhere in the Saline community specifically within the city of Saline," Marl told council.

Marl said he'd sent out an email to council members on the subject shortly before the meeting. He said he's discussed the issue at the Saline Area Senior Center Executive Board meeting and discussed it with city staff, including City Manager Colleen O'Toole.

Marl suggested the city hall council chambers, Saline Area Senior Center, the Saline Rec Center or perhaps one of the local schools as possible locations for a vaccination center.

Marl said City Manager O'Toole and Police Chief Jerrod Hart will be working on the issue.

"It would be critically important if we're to reach a point where we can move beyond staying in place and resuming a new normal," Marl said.

Marl cited a MERS news article that suggested state officials don't believe there will be mass distribution of the vaccine until summer.