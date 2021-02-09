BASKETBALL: Saline Boys Open The Season With 63-52 Win At Monroe

MONROE - At long last, the Saline boys' basketball team opened the season, defeating host Monroe, 63-52.

Senior Derek Caldwell led the Hornets with 19 points, going 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. Senior Jaden Pickett scored 13 points. Junior Cooper Fairman scored 11 points. Senior Anthony Ferrari took three charges.

Coach Jake Fosdick was happy to see his team find a way to win the game.

"Typical first game where a lot of things weren’t pretty, but I am really happy how our guys stayed the course and found a way to win. Lots to improve on but it was great to get out there and compete tonight," Fosdick said.

Saline was scheduled to host Ypsilanti Friday, but it looks as if that game won't happen because the Ypsilanti team is not yet prepared to start the season.