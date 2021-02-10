Joanna Squires Day, 44, Experienced Her Proudest Moments As A Mom

Joanna Squires Day, of Saline, Michigan, died on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Joanna was born on January 3, 1977 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to her parents A. Newton and Linda Squires. After graduating from Milan High School in 1995 she went on to graduate from Western Michigan University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (Accounting), in 2002. She married David Day in 2000. Together they welcomed two beautiful children, Megan and Jack (both students of Saline Schools), who were the most important part of her life.

Joanna’s proudest moments came from being a mom. She was a stay-at-home mother and found courage in her battle with cancer from her desire to be around as long as she could for both of her children. She loved, and will always love, them deeply.

Sadly, in November 2011, at the age of 34, Joanna was diagnosed with breast cancer. In February 2014 it was found that the cancer had metastasized to her brain and subsequently to other areas of her body. She and her family dealt with many associated challenges for over 9 years without a true break and this was incredibly stressful and difficult. Unfortunately, in June 2020 they learned that the cancer in her brain had worsened and that limited treatment options remained. Therefore, although she strongly desired to continue to be present in the lives of her children, she found herself at the point of deciding it was time to stop treating the cancer. Ultimately, she passed away with David, Megan, and Jack by her side at the Arbor Hospice Residence in Saline.

Joanna is survived by her children, Megan and Jack, her spouse David, and her parents Newt and Linda Squires. She is also survived by her brother Adam (Stephanie) Squires, a nephew and niece, and multiple aunts and uncles. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, A. Newton and Margaret Squires and Fayne and Joanne McGovern.

Joanna enjoyed family trips to Ludington and watching her children participate in various sports and events and simply watching both of them grow up. She liked reading, completing word search and crossword puzzles, and playing card games. She enjoyed and appreciated her church family from the Saline Community Church and attending “the 10:07” service. In addition, for many years she was a member of the metastatic support group through the Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor.

She especially enjoyed lunch gatherings and enjoyed participating in the Amazing Race events with her “group” friends. A private family service will take place on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 3:00 P.M.

The service will be live streamed and can be viewed at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home’s facebook page. A virtual visitation will take place on Thursday, February 11, 2021 between the hours of 3:30 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. and again on Friday from 2:00 P.M. to 2:45 P.M. To sign up for a virtual visitation time, please see her obituary on our websitewww.rbfhsaline.com The family would like to encourage those with a memory or special story about Joanna to share it with the family. You may do so by visiting her Tribute Wall on her obituary page.

Burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline, MI. Memorial contributions can be made to the Saline Community Church, the Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor, or an educational fund set up for her children, Megan and Jack. Checks may be made to the family, care of David Day.