COVID-19: No Deaths, 4 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

There were no new deaths in COVID-19 data updated Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

225 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Data showed four more people were hospitalized. Another 48 county residents tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test rate in Washtenaw County fell slightly, from 3.38 percent to 3.25 percent.

The county's vaccination dashboard shows 450 new first vaccinations have been given since Feb. 8, bringing the total to 9,011. Six more people have received their second vaccination since Feb. 8, bringing the total to 4,629.

In the State of Michigan's daily report there were 12 new deaths, bringing the total to 14,977. Another 915 cases were counted.

The positive test rate in Michigan fell from 4.13 percent to 3.28 percent.

The state did not update hospitalization data today.