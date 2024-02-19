Saline Police Department Crime Reports

The following incidents were reported from the Saline Police Department.

Scam Reported

A resident of the 400 block of Lancaster Court called police after someone tried scamming her around Feb. 8. She attempted to log into her computer and received a pop-up message instructing her to call a repair service. When she did, she was instructed to deposit money. When she tried to log in, she received the same message and was instructed to deposit money into an account. She went to the bank to send money when a Good Samaritan told her she was being scammed.

Speeder May Have Been Drunk Driving

A 45-year-old Ann Arbor stopped for speeding Feb. 3 was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. Police stopped the vehicle at 11:54 p.m. at Woodland Drive and Ann Arbor-Saline Road. Police could smell alcohol coming from the driver. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content over the legal limit. The man was placed into custody and consented to a breath test which was also over the limit. Charges are being sought for operating while impaired.

Suspected Drunk Driver Had Kids in Car

A 34-year-old woman from Ypsilanti Township driving with children in the vehicle may face several changes. She was stopped for speeding before 10 p.m. at East Michigan Avenue and North Ann Arbor Street. Police suspected she was under the influence of intoxicants. After submitting to a preliminary breath test and breath lest, both of which registered above the legal limit.. Police turned the investigation over to the prosecutor’s office for operating while impaired and child endangerment.

Suspected Drunk Driver Ran Red Light, Hit Curb

Police arrested a 48-year-old Saline resident on suspicion of driving under the influence around 11 p.m., Feb. 7. The officer stopped the vehicle for swerving near Ann Arbor-Saline Road and Brecon Drive after running a red light and hitting a curb. The driver of the 2012 Tahoe smelled like alcohol. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content over the legal limit. The driver was arrested and taken to a medical facility for a chemical breath test.

Work Argument Leads to Assault

An argument over which tools to use for a job escalated into a physical altercation on the 1200 block of East Michigan Avenue on Feb. 5. The altercation was between a 27-year-old man from Charlotte and a 32-year-old man from Owosso. The victim, from Owosso, sustained a minor injury to his upper-right cheek. The case was forwarded to the county prosecutor’s office which is seeking an assault and battery charge.

Domestic Assault Reported

A misdemeanor warrant for domestic assault has been issued for a 43-year-old man accused of assaulting a 38-year-old woman on Feb. 1. Around 6:20 p.m. police were dispatched to the 700 block of West Michigan Avenue for a physical altercation. The incident was called in the man who had left the scene by the time police arrived. Police interviewed the woman at the scene and the man over the phone before turning the case over to the county prosecutor’s office.

Man Faces 2 Charges After Domestic Incident

A 32-year-old Saline man has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault after an incident on 800 Valley Circle Drive on Jan. 17. Police were called in the evening. Both subjects are residents of Saline involved in a dating relationship. No injuries were sustained by the victim, however, the suspect allegedly produced a weapon in a threatening manner during the altercation.

Domestic Incident

On Jan. 24 police investigated an altercation between a married couple on the 700 block of Valley Circle Drive. The 42-year-old suspect and 63-year-old victim engaged in a verbal and alleged physical altercation. No arrest was made and the case was sent to the county prosecutor’s office for review.

