COVID-19: 1 Death, No Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County, Critical Care Units Emptying in Michigan

The 226th Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19, according to county health department data updated Thursday. Data also showed no new hospitalizations and 98 additional people testing positive for the virus.

Case data by zip code was not updated as it usually is Thursday.

State data showed the positive test rate falling from 3.25 to 1.38 percent in Washtenaw County.

The health department's vaccination dashboard showed 82 people receiving their first vaccination, bringing the total to 9,093. 647 people received their second vaccination, bringing the total to 5,276.

State data showed the state's positive test rate falling from 3.28 percent o 2.85 percent. Daily data reported by the state showed 75 COVID-19-related deaths, including 55 identified during a review of vital records. 15,052 people in Michigan have died with COVID-19. The state reported 1,284 new infections. This number has been rising over the last three days.

Michigan's hospitalization numbers are falling. There were 266 people in critical care beds, down by 33 since Tuesday. There were 125 patients receiving care with ventilators, down by 24 since Tuesday. There were also 11 pediatric patients with COVID-19 and three more believed to have COVID-19.