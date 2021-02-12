SWIM & DIVE: Osgood, Steele Pace Hornets as Saline Defeats Monroe for SEC Red Victory

Saline's boys' swim and dive team picked up another SEC Red victory Thursday at Saline High School, defeating Monroe 136-43.

The Hornets won every event but the 100 butterfly.

Cooper Osgood and Evan Steele each won two individual events to lead Saline.

The Hornets opened the meet by taking the 400 medley relay.Blake Coy, Matt Adanin, Andre Beduschi and Cooper Osgood swam the race in 1:41.28.

Andrew Steele won the 200 freestyle in 2:00.47.

In the 200 IM, Evan Steele was first in 2:13.11, edging Deniz Ozil. In the 50 free, Cooper Osgood, 22.34, defeated Monroe's Jackson Taft by .04 seconds. Josha Brunt was third.

All four competitors in the diving event were from Saline, with Jason Heisler winning with 237.5 points. Elija Grey and Preston Johnson-Turner finished second and third.

Monroe's Jackson Taft won the 100 butterfly in 53.18 seconds. Adanin, 53.43, and Beduschi, 54.15, took second and third with state-cut times.

Osgood's second win came in the 100-freestyle, which he swam in the state-qualifying time of 48.43. Coy was right behind him in 48.7, also a state-qualifying time.

Sophomore Liam Russell won the 500 freestyle in 5:41.24. Jacob Kacic was second in 5:49.2. Zach Allen was third.

Brunty, Osgood, Beduschi and Andrew Steele won the 200 freestyle relay in 134.26.

Coy won the 100 backstroke in 58.48. Nicholas Twigg was second in 1:01.85.

Evan Steele's second win came in the 100 breaststroke, which he swam in a state-cut time of 1:00.56. Adanin was second. Saline capped the day with Brunty, Beduschi, Osgood and Steele winning the 400 freestyle relay.