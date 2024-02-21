BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Win 8th Straight Game

Saline’s girls’ basketball team won their eighth straight game at Huron on Tuesday. The Hornets, 16-3 and 11-2 in the SEC Red, won 57-22 to sweep the season series against their former fierce rival.

Saline’s slim hopes to take the SEC Red, bolstered by their win over Bedford Friday, took a hit when Bedford defeated Dexter Tuesday.

Saline, one game back of Bedford, finishes against Skyline (3-9). Bedford finishes against Pioneer (8-4).

Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said Tuesday’s victory was a great team win.

“This team is so fun to watch. They are really sharing it well right now. So many times tonight we made the extra pass. When teams start trading good shots for great shots with unselfish play, it is really fun to be around. I absolutely love this team for everything they are as teammates and the style of play they have taken on. I am a proud coach,: Roehm said,

The big four Saline producers keep on producing.

Kate Stemmer scored 15 points and had five steals, five assists and three rebounds to pace the Hornets. Keira Roehm scored 11 points and had five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kadyn Maida scored 11 points to go with seven rebounds. Hadley Griffin had seven points and three steals.

“Kate, Keira, Kadyn, and Hadley all did a lot for us in all aspects of the game. They just keep showing up and helping us win. We are really hard to guard when we have four players that could go off on any given night,” Roehm said. “I have also just admired how they all just enter every game ready to take what comes to them. I've never had 4 different players that have scored 20 points in a game on the same team before. Each of them is ready for the moment depending on how the other team is defending. If a team takes away one player, that leaves another to capitalize on their strengths. They check their egos at the door and just show up for the team. It is pretty special to watch.”

She praised the work of Megan Sweet, who had seven rebounds and three steals.

“I thought Megan Sweet was awesome tonight. She gave so much effort on every possession. Even rebounds she didn't end up getting the ball with, she got a hand on it and kept it alive. She is also one of the best screeners I have coached. She gets a lot of what we call ‘screen assists.’ She gets our team shots,” Roehm said. “Just a sophomore, Megan has shown so much potential and is a big part of our success. You are just going to see her get better and better over her career.”

Abby Roth also had six points.

“Abby Roth continues her ascent this season. With two 3s in today's game, she is just playing so confidently right now. Adding her as an offensive threat will prove to be important come this last stretch of the season. She has a true talent and high IQ for the game. What a great stroke she has!” Roehm said.

Bailey Burt also had three bounds and Lindsey Clarke had two points. Saline hosts Howell (14-6) Friday.

More News from Saline