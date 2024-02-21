Clinical Psychologist Patrick Tombeau was Director of Psychology at Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital

Patrick LaVoy Tombeau, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist, died on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at the age of 85. He was born September 2, 1938 in Dearborn, Michigan, the son of Leo Thomas Tambeau and Lucille Mary Cecelia Dusseau. Dr. Tombeau grew up in Dearborn and he lived in Livonia for 32 years before coming to Saline after his marriage on May 18, 2002, at Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, to Janet Rose Tranchida Kolleth.

He is survived by his widow, his brother, Jerry (Grace) Tambeau of Detroit, and his sister, Lucy (Robert, deceased) McMurtrie of Madison Heights, Michigan; his children, Meg Bakewell of Ypsilanti, Michigan; Katherine (Geoffrey) Cost of Toronto, Ontario, and Chuck Tombeau of Ypsilanti, Michigan; four grandchildren: Ray Arin, Benjamin Alexander, and Samantha Rose Bakewell, and Iona Jane Cost; and 10 nephews and nieces. His father, mother, and sister Anne (Malcolm) Travis preceded him in death.

Dr. Tombeau was the Director of Psychology at Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland, Michigan, from 1991 until his retirement in 2002. His career included work with the mentally ill, the developmentally disabled, and at risk youth. He was in private practice, and he taught psychology at several local colleges for many years. He successfully pioneered in the state of Michigan a technique to treat non-violent sex offenders for which he received wide recognition in the professional community.

Dr. Tombeau received an A.B. in philosophy and literature from Georgetown University, a B.S. in the physical sciences from Wayne State, an M.A. in psychology from the University of Detroit, and his Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Michigan. He was licensed as a clinical psychologist, school psychologist, and social worker.

Dr. Tombeau’s interests beyond his profession were varied. He had lifelong interests in genealogy and classical music and collected a large library of scholarly books, reflecting a wide range of topics. He was in frequent attendance at concerts and theatrical performances. He traveled extensively throughout the world with his wife, Janet, on an annual basis, including six of the seven continents. He was a devoted family man, noted for his sense of humor.

Friends visited Tuesday Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, February 21, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church on Austin Drive in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. A luncheon will be held at the Church following the Mass. Burial will take place in Saline‘s Oakwood Cemetery. His resting place is marked by a monument of his own design, a black obelisk with an inscription in English and Latin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. To leave a memory you have of Dr. Tombeau, to sign his guestbook or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

