BASKETBALL: Sanderson Propels Saline Past Huron, Hornets Take First SEC Crown in Decades

The Saline Hornets are SEC Red Champion for the first time since 1983.

Sophomore Jonathan Sanderson, the game after he scored his 1,000th career point, added 44 more as Saline beat Huron, 69-60, to win the conference crown. Lincoln Keyes scored 14 points and Tommy Carr scored eight,

Sanderson's capped the game with an exclamation mark, dunking just before the buzzer.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1760110904023073252 -->

Saline finished the conference season with a 12-2 record. Huron was 11-2.

More will be posted Wednesday.

For now, here are the post-game interviews.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1760143376186282181 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1760144223930610086 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1760147532234002754 -->

More News from Saline