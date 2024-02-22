What to do in Saline: Steak Friday, New Horizons Concert, Fiddler Gerry O'Connor, Mattress Fundraiser Fish Fry and More

Have you enjoyed the spring weather? Well, we've got more coming Friday and Sunday - with a a nice, wintery Saturday in between.

10 things to do this weekend: Friday, Feb 23 - Sunday, Feb 25

Steak Fry Friday - Fri Feb 23 5:00 pm

Tri-County Sportsmen's League

5-7pm. Choice of entree: Steak ($25), Salmon ($20), Chicken ($15), cooked on our huge outdoor grill and served with baked beans, green beans, potatoes, mac & cheese, tossed salad, roll, dessert. Children's entree: hotdog or hamburger - $10 for kids 5-12; under 5 free. Open to the public! [more details]

Saline New Horizons Band Presents Winter Concert, "LOVE" - Sun Feb 25 3:00 pm

25th, 2024 At 3:00 P.M.

FREE ADMISSION [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Feb 23 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration is required.



[more details]

Probility Physical Therapy Balance Assessments - Fri Feb 23 1:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Are you feeling unsure and unsteady on your feet? Now is the time to sign up for a brief balance assessment by board certified Physical Therapists from Probility PT. Your balance will be evaluated and then measured using evidence-based tests to determine your fall risk level. They will review your scores with you and make personalized recommendations to improve your safety and function. Stop in at the front desk or call 734.429.9274 to schedule your appointment. [more details]

KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Feb 23 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and desserts. 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $18 (seniors age 60 & over, $15; kids ages 6-12, $15; kids under 6, free). [more details]

Sound Bath Meditation: Mid-Winter Warm Up - Fri Feb 23 7:00 pm

Breath Yoga Chelsea

Relax, unwind, and allow yourself to calm the overworked, overstimulated nervous system, by allowing the healing frequencies of sound to flow through you. Sound Bath Meditation is an immersion in soothing sounds and vibrations that are relaxing and rejuvenating for your body, mind, and spirit. Often simply called a “Sound Bath”, it is an experience that washes you with the sounds of intentionally chosen instruments that bring calming vibrations to reduce stress and tension.

Supporting… [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Feb 24 9:00 am

Liberty School

This week's free activity: Our second cooking demo with Laura Thacker, starting at 9:30am.

All through the bitter cold, we bring the freshest foods available to Saline, plus high quality handmade gifts! Visit every Saturday to find fresh produce, meat, poultry, cheese, eggs, fish, bread, baked goods, coffee, spices and more. Join us for kids' activities, live music and cooking demos!

Hours 9am-1pm, Free Parking, service animals only [more details]

Mattress Fundraiser for Saline Bands - Sat Feb 24 10:00 am

Saline High School

- If you or someone you know is looking to replace a bed in your home, now is the time. Saline Bands are excited to announce they will be hosting a one-day Mattress Fundraiser on Saturday, February 24th, from 10am-5pm. For one day only, the Saline HS Cafeteria will be transformed into a mattress showroom. For information about the sale, go to bit.ly/beds4saline24.

There will be 25 different mattress styles on display in all sizes in styles for customers to try, priced below retail… [more details]

An Evening with Irish Fiddle Legend Gerry O'Connor and Don Penzien - Sat Feb 24 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Gerry O’Connor, one of the great fiddle players of his generation, grew up in the town of Dundalk, County Louth in a family of musicians, dancers and singers.

From an early age Gerry was involved Irish music and dance, winning numerous All Ireland titles between 1967 and 1973 in a range of formations including duet, trio and four Céili Band titles.

He has played and recorded with such highly regarded groups as Lá Lúgh (Eithne Ní Uallacháin, Sony Music) and Skylark (Len Graham, Gary O’Briain… [more details]

Washtenaw Christian Open House/Spaghetti Luncheon - Sun Feb 25 12:00 pm

Washtenaw Christian Academi

Washtenaw Christian Academy in Saline will be hosting an Open House and Spaghetti luncheon on Sunday, February 25th from 12-2 p.m. Come join us for a spaghetti lunch and take a tour of our school, meet our amazing faculty and staff, and get to know current families!WCA is a Preschool - 12th grade Christian school located at 7200 Moon Road in Saline, Michigan. For more information, visit www.washtenawchristian.org or call 734-429-7733. [more details]

