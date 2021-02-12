VFW Post 423 Hosts Open House March 20

The VFW Post 423 is hosting an open house for veterans and their families from 10 a.m. to 5 .m., March 20, at 3230 South Wagner Road, Ann Arbor.

The open house offers people the chance to ask questions about benefits or just a chance for members to sit and chat with other service members.

Coffee, donuts, hot dogs, chips and pop will be served at no cost. There will also be benefits representatives, legal help, and people from veteran and caregiver services available.

People will practice social distancing.

For more information call Chaplain Bob at 734 664-7878 or email cmdrvfw423@gmail.com.