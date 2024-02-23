BASKETBALL: Sanderson's Long Buzzer Beater Lifts Saline to Win Over Onsted

Jonathan Sanderson's buzzer-beating three from 10 feet beyond the arc lifted Saline to 57-56 victory over Onsted.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/SalineBball/status/1760850613699535229 -->

Sanderson scored 41 points. He scored 44 in the SEC Red showdown victory against Skyline Tuesday.

Saline finishes the season with a record of 18-4.

Before the game, the Hornets honored seniors Brad Leventhal and Peyton Widen.

The Hornets turn their attention to the district tournament at Belleville. Saline will face Belleville (16-5) or Romulus (11-9) at 7 p.m. Feb. 28. Lincoln (15-6) and Ypsilanti (8-13) are on the other side of the bracket.

