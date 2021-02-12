Road Commission Hosts Virtual Public Meeting to Discuss Zeeb Road Project

The Washtenaw County Road Commission will hold a virtual project information meeting regarding the Zeeb Rd Phase 2 Paving Project planned this summer in Lodi Township.

As a part of this project, Zeeb Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Ellsworth Rd will be reconstructed and paved. During construction, the road will be closed to through traffic. WCRC hopes to begin road work in May and reopen Zeeb Road in late-summer 2021.

The virtual public meeting will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. (CLICK HERE)

There will be a brief presentation followed by time for questions from the audience. A recording of the meeting will be posted to wcroads.org after the meeting ends. Click here to learn more about joining the virtual meeting. CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this project, please contact James Hui, project manager, (734) 327-6660, huij@wcroads.org. WCRC will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes or printed material being presented at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities upon a 5-business day notice. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact Emily Kizer, communications manager, by phone (734) 327-6646 or by email kizere@wcroads.org.