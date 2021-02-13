Man Calls Cops After Being Stopped By Suspect Impersonating Police

Police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who reportedly impersonated a police officer.

On Thursday, Feb. 11, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a 26-year-old man from Ypsilanti contacted Washtenaw Metro Dispatch for a suspicious traffic stop that he was just involved in. The caller told the dispatcher he was stopped in the area of Prospect and Geddes roads by someone claiming to be an officer with the Ypsilanti Police Department. The vehicle that pulled him over had red and blue lights and the subject was wearing a hat with a star logo, black exterior vest with “Agent” on the front, and a badge, according to a new release issued by the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

When the caller asked the subject why he was being pulled over the subject was evasive, according to the WSCO release. Knowing that the interaction was suspicious the caller drove off. police say. The subject impersonating an officer then fled the scene. The caller described the vehicle as a newer model black Chevy Impala without a license place.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.