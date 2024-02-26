Vietnam Veteran John Carrizales, Husband and Father, Worked in the Insurance Industry

It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of John Carrizales. He passed peacefully and surrounded by his wife and children on February 24, 2024. He was 76 years old. John was born September 20, 1947 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. John was a devoted husband of 49 years to his wife, Sue Ann (McWilliams) Carrizales. He leaves behind his wife, son, Ryan (Michelle) of Plainfield, Illinois, and daughter, Alison (Derek) of Chicago, Illinois, as well as his grandchildren, Elias and Leighton, and his brothers, Sam (Nancy), Al (Barbara) and Bob (Mary Lou).

John was preceded in death by his mother, Juana Maria (Leija) Carrizales, his father, John Carrizales, his sisters, Dolores (Russell) Notaft and Virginia Carrizales, his brother, Pete Carrizales, and his twin brother, Joe Carrizales.

John graduated from Clintondale High School in 1965. Prior to college, John served his country as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corp. from 1966 to 1968. He is a Vietnam veteran. His family is immensely proud of his devotion to and sacrifice for his country.

Upon returning from Vietnam, John attended Cleary College. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1973. John met his beloved wife, Sue Ann, while they both worked at Bimbo's in Ypsilanti during college. Upon graduation, John worked his entire professional career in the insurance industry. He worked at Finn's JM&J Insurance Agency in Ann Arbor from 1975 until he retired in 2021.

John loved rooting for University of Michigan sports. He also loved traveling, particularly to Hawaii, with his wife. He had a thirst for current events, was always reading a newspaper and enjoyed watching old military and western movies and listening to cassette tapes in his car. Ever the devoted family man, he found joy in filling his wife's gas tank, talking sports with his son and debating politics with his daughter. John loved celebrating his children's milestones and was thrilled to become a grandfather in July of 2022 and again in March of 2023. After nearly 45 years in Saline, John and his wife moved to Shorewood, Illinois in August 2022 to be near to their children and grandchildren.

A private memorial service to honor John's life will be held in Shorewood, Illinois. The family requests that any contributions in honor of John be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, or a charitable organization of your choice in his memory. John will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by many.

