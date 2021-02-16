SNOWDAY: No Classes for Saline Area Schools, Pittsfield Township Offices Closed, Vaccination Clinic Postponed

Saline Area Schools will be closed due to inclement weather Tuesday.

Interim Superintendent Steve Laatsch made the announcement in a video, with a special guest appearance from former Superintendent Scot Graden - who turned snow day announcements (and lack thereof) into an art on Twitter.

The Pittsfield Charter Township Municipal Offices will be closed on Tuesday. Administrative staff will provide services remotely via email and phone. All non-administrative emergency services and operations such as Public Safety patrols and services will remain uninterrupted.

Washtenaw County Health Department is postponing all scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Tues., Feb 16. All appointments will be rescheduled. Washtenaw County has closed all non-essential operations due to the winter storm and dangerous conditions. The vaccination site at EMU Convocation Center will be closed.

Vaccine information is available at www.washtenaw.org/covid19vaccine. Individuals who cannot easily see online information can call 734-544-6700 or 211 or email l-wchdcontact@washtenaw.org.