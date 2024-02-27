NWS Issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 5 a.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Washtenaw County and other areas in Southeast Michigan in effect from 9:45 p.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday morning.
According to the NWS hazardous weather outlook, scattered thunderstorms are expected to track through the area late this evening into the early morning hours with a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. Large hail of up to 1.5 inches is the primary hazard with damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour. There is a slight risk of tornados.
Expect high winds and perhaps an inch of snow in the morning.
