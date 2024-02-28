City Voters Approve Charter Amendments, Locals Choose Trump, Biden
City of Saline voters approved two amendments to the city charter and local voters chose the favorites in the Michigan primary election Tuesday.
City voters overwhelmingly passed the two proposals.
|Proposal A
|Yes
|No
|Precinct 1
|899
|215
|Precinct 2
|812
|295
|Total
|1711
|510
|Proposal B
|Yes
|No
|Precinct 1
|973
|139
|Precinct 2
|893
|209
|Total
|1866
|348
Proposal A allows the city to shift meeting notices from newspapers to the city's website, in accordance with state law, and also makes all references gender-neutral. Proposal B amends the charter so that council is not required to meet on the first Monday of the year after the general election. The proposal called for a council meeting on the first Monday after Jan. 2. Both proposals passed with ease, but Proposal B was more popular.
More charter amendments will appear on future ballots as the city attempts to modernize its charter.
While Republican Presidential Donald Trump frontrunner carried Michigan with nearly 70 percent of the vote, with 84 percent of votes tabulated, the race was tighter in the Saline area.
|Trump
|Haley
|Other
|City of Saline 1
|241
|253
|28
|City of Saline 2
|272
|228
|36
|Saline Township
|232
|98
|16
|Lodi Twp 1
|419
|370
|44
|Pittsfield Twp 1
|190
|156
|16
|Pittsfield Twp 2
|241
|350
|29
|York Twp 2
|397
|323
|31
|Saline Area Total
|1992
|1778
|200
Challenger Nikki Haley defeated Trump in one of the city precincts and carried Pittsfield Township Precinct 2 by 109 votes. Former President Trump fared best in Saline Township, winning by more than a 2-1 margin.
President Joe Biden faced no serious threat in the primary yet managed only 80 percent of the vote. 13.9 percent of Democratic Party voters were uncommitted - viewed as a protest vote against Biden's handling of Israel's war in Gaza. In the Saline area, the number of uncommitted voters was significant, but smaller, coming in at 10-12 percent.
|Biden
|Uncommitted
|Phillips
|Williamson
|City of Saline 1
|494
|61
|10
|8
|City of Saline 2
|471
|67
|12
|17
|Saline Township
|132
|24
|10
|7
|Lodi Twp 1
|404
|63
|19
|9
|Pittsfield Twp 1
|234
|47
|12
|8
|Pittsfield Twp 2
|536
|82
|15
|16
|York Twp 2
|362
|56
|13
|11
|Saline Area Total
|2633
|400
|91
|76
Voter turnout averaged a little over 30 percent in the Saline area. The highest turnout was from City of Saline Precinct 1, where 33.33 percent of registered voters cast ballots. That was significantly more than the 26.42 percent turnout from Precinct 2. The lowest local turnout came from Saline Township, with a little over 25 percent of registered voters casting ballots.
