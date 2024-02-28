City Voters Approve Charter Amendments, Locals Choose Trump, Biden

City of Saline voters approved two amendments to the city charter and local voters chose the favorites in the Michigan primary election Tuesday.

City voters overwhelmingly passed the two proposals.

Proposal A Yes No Precinct 1 899 215 Precinct 2 812 295 Total 1711 510 Proposal B Yes No Precinct 1 973 139 Precinct 2 893 209 Total 1866 348

Proposal A allows the city to shift meeting notices from newspapers to the city's website, in accordance with state law, and also makes all references gender-neutral. Proposal B amends the charter so that council is not required to meet on the first Monday of the year after the general election. The proposal called for a council meeting on the first Monday after Jan. 2. Both proposals passed with ease, but Proposal B was more popular.

More charter amendments will appear on future ballots as the city attempts to modernize its charter.

While Republican Presidential Donald Trump frontrunner carried Michigan with nearly 70 percent of the vote, with 84 percent of votes tabulated, the race was tighter in the Saline area.

Trump Haley Other City of Saline 1 241 253 28 City of Saline 2 272 228 36 Saline Township 232 98 16 Lodi Twp 1 419 370 44 Pittsfield Twp 1 190 156 16 Pittsfield Twp 2 241 350 29 York Twp 2 397 323 31 Saline Area Total 1992 1778 200

Challenger Nikki Haley defeated Trump in one of the city precincts and carried Pittsfield Township Precinct 2 by 109 votes. Former President Trump fared best in Saline Township, winning by more than a 2-1 margin.

President Joe Biden faced no serious threat in the primary yet managed only 80 percent of the vote. 13.9 percent of Democratic Party voters were uncommitted - viewed as a protest vote against Biden's handling of Israel's war in Gaza. In the Saline area, the number of uncommitted voters was significant, but smaller, coming in at 10-12 percent.

Biden Uncommitted Phillips Williamson City of Saline 1 494 61 10 8 City of Saline 2 471 67 12 17 Saline Township 132 24 10 7 Lodi Twp 1 404 63 19 9 Pittsfield Twp 1 234 47 12 8 Pittsfield Twp 2 536 82 15 16 York Twp 2 362 56 13 11 Saline Area Total 2633 400 91 76

Voter turnout averaged a little over 30 percent in the Saline area. The highest turnout was from City of Saline Precinct 1, where 33.33 percent of registered voters cast ballots. That was significantly more than the 26.42 percent turnout from Precinct 2. The lowest local turnout came from Saline Township, with a little over 25 percent of registered voters casting ballots.

