BASKETBALL: Kate Stemmer Ties Saline Basketball Career Marks in SEC Red Finale at Skyline

Senior Kate Stemmer tied the all-time Saline girls’ basketball record for career steals and career wins in Tuesday’s 50-22 victory at Skyline.

Stemmer finished the game with nine points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals - that’s a typical state line for the four-year varsity Hornet.

In the fourth quarter, she harassed an opponent, swatted a ball loose and got their first. It was the 297th steal of her career, tying the record set by Liz Chrisinske, who played from 1988-1992.

“That means it's a record that has stood for 30 years. It is such a testament to the career Kate has had,” Roehm said.

Roehm said the record is both a testament to her basketball IQ and her unparalleled work ethic.

She locks down the other team's best players, dives on the floor, gets in passing lanes, has amazing instincts, quick hands, and a tenacity that is unmatched,” Roehm said. “She doesn’t take possessions off. People say that, but everybody takes possessions off. Kate doesn’t. I don’t think she’s human.”

Kate’s “stat stuffing” game shows she’s doing it all out there. She’s been a key cog in Saline’s success in the Roehm era.

“What Kate does is all the things to win,” coach Roehm said. “People can hold scoring records all day long, what I want to have the all-time win record and that’s what she’s done.”

Stemmer won her 79th game as a Hornet, tying a mark set by Beth Ann Ford last season.

On Thursday, the Hornets celebrate senior night. Stemmer has a chance to break both marks as the Hornets host East Jackson.

Stemmer takes pride in both marks. When asked about winning battles for basketballs, she admits she enjoys that side of the game.

“That’s my favorite part - defense, locking a girl up. I get to do what I love to do, and that is pressure the ball,” Stemmer said.

Stemmer’s defense sets the tone for a defense that has shut down offenses most of the season, despite a lack of size and despite breaking in a couple of sophomores in the big possessions. But while Stemmer sets the tone, she credits her teammates for helping her reach her achievements.

“No matter what accomplishments I reach, my team is there for me. Like, I couldn’t get the steals I have without people doubling or talking to me on defense,” Stemmer said. “So I give credit to my teammates.”

Stemmer looks forward to trying to break both marks on Thursday - the Hornets’ final regular season game before they start the playoffs with a tough district tournament at Saline the next week. It’s a reminder that Stemmer’s great basketball career as a Hornet is coming to a close.

“It’s definitely bittersweet. I’ve had such a great career here with my team and it’s definitely a big moment for us playing our last home game before the playoffs,” Stemmer said. “We’re ready for districts so it will be a good ending,” Stemmer said.

Coach Roehm said coaching Stemmer has been a treat.

“It has truly been so amazing watching her defend like that for the last 4 years. Kate is truly one of the greats to ever play at Saline,” Roehm said.

Win Over Skyline

Saline defeated Skyline 50-22 to improve to 17-4 and finish the SEC Red schedule with a 12-2 record. Only Bedford, at 13-1, was better in the SEC.

Keira Roehm led a balanced attack with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Kate Stemmer scored nine points, had seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Grace Roth (eight points, four steals), Hadley Griffin (eight points, two steals, two assists), Kadyn Maida (six points, three rebounds and two steals), Ayla Stager (three points and five rebounds), Bailey Burt (three points and two rebounds) and Abby Roth (three points and two rebounds) also scored.

“This was a true team win. It was awesome to see so many players knock down shots tonight. We really shared it well,” coach Roehm said.

Keira Roehm got Saline started with a couple of threes.

“She hit 2 3s in the first quarter that really made their defense have to make adjustments. I also thought she got after it on the glass and shared it well. She really moves the ball vs zone defenses especially,” Roehm said.

Grace Roth had one of her best games as a Hornet.

“She moves without the ball really well and got some great looks on back door cuts. She got an assist, rebounds, and got to the rim multiple times. It was great to watch her shine tonight,” Roehm said.

Districts

Saline hosts the MHSAA Girls Basketball District 16. The district features some of the top teams in the state. Saline plays Wayne Memorial (14-6) at 7 p.m., March 6. Belleville (18-2) is the favorite to come out of the other side of the bracket. The district championship game is scheduled for March 8.

