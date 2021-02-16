COVID-19: Quarantines, Positives Down in Saline Schools, No New Cases in Local Care Homes

The number of positive cases and quarantines at Saline Area Schools continues to fall.

There were three positive cases in the district reported when the district updated its COVID-19 dashboard Monday. All were students - two from Saline High School and one from Saline Middle School.

There were six total positives (including staff) in last week's report and 12 the week before that.

The number of students and staff in quarantine is also falling. The fewer students and staff in quarantine, the less disruption there is to school operations. The district reported 35 quarantines Monday, consisting of 34 students and one staff member. 13 students were at the middle school. the week before there were 46 students and staff in quarantine. The quarantine peak was Feb. 1, when there were 94 students and staff in quarantine.

The situation continues to look better in Saline's care homes. For the third straight week, there were no new cases in any of the three homes (EHM Senior Solutions, Storypoint and Linden Square).

The Washtenaw County Health Department hasn't updated its local COVID-19 data page since Friday. The state page shows 232 deaths in Washtenaw County, one more than the state reported yesterday.

According to state data, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County was under 3 percent for the fifth time in six days. It increased slightly from 1.8 to 2.29 percent on Feb. 15. State data showed the positive test rate in Michigan dropping from 3.58 percent to 3.48 percent on Feb. 15.

The picture continues to improve in Michigan's hospitals, where there were 240 COVID-19 patients in critical care beds, down by 18 since yesterday's report. The number of patients receiving care with ventilators fell by 12 to 123. There were eight pediatric patients with COVID-19 and five more believed to be infected.