Suspected Drunk Driver Fights With Officers During Traffic Stop

A 61-year-old man stopped by Saline Police for defective equipment on his vehicle began fighting with officers during sobriety tests early in the morning Feb. 27.

Around 2 a.m., police stopped the vehicle at Ann Arbor Street and Tower Drive for defective tail lights and license plate lights. Police smelled the odor of intoxicants from the vehicle and observed slurred speech by the driver. The driver became argumentative during field sobriety tests and began fighting with both officers at the scene.

His vehicle was impounded. Saline Police detained him until he was sober and then took him to the Washtenaw County Jail.

The prosecutor’s office has authorized a warrant on charges of operating while impaired, resisting and obstructing, assault and battery and driving with a revoked license.

