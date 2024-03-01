SHS Drama Club Present's Disney's Beauty and the Beast, March 15-17

The Saline High School Drama Club presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast March 15-17.

Adapted from the 1991Oscar-nominated animated film of the same name, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast tells the famous “tale as old as time” and includes music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a book by Linda Woolverton.

Performances are Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m. at Saline High School's Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center. Sunday’s show is a special children’s matinee and will feature a giveaway for any children who attend wearing a Disney costume plus a photo opportunity onstage with some of the cast following the show. All tickets are general admission and are $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors over 65+, and SAS staff members. This year ticket purchases are online only, but can be bought in advance or at the door.

The cast includes:

Bella Avila, Ev Belote, Katie Booher, Cooper Bush, Jacob Clauser, Zom Clemens, Julianna Combs, Kennedy Cunningham, Kendra Danko, Lauren Dinkelmann, Sara Gava, Isaiah Gifford, Katelyn Gray, M Habrecht, Drew Harrigan, Ben Holtz, Tessa Larsen, Addison Lenga, Gabe Lindemann, Anika Lindstrom, Abigail Lipsitz, Nava Meshinchi, Negeen Meshinchi, Clara Meyers, Kyra Mills, Callahan Miltenberger, Anna Palacios, Holly Peavler, Arlo Ringle, Isaac Roughton, Lilly Sarver, Kayla Sinclair, Otto Spitler, Henry Strozeski, Leah Sutherland, Audrey Tuttle, Lana Wagner, Kadence Waldrop, Reece Welliver Mikey Williams, and William Wilson. Artistic staff includes: artistic director/producer Kristen Glatz, vocal director Jane Panikkar, choreographer Lisa Holland, music director, Sarah Altenburg, and assistant director Claudia Curcione.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/SHSbeautybeast

or email glatzk@salineschools.org.

