BASKETBALL: Baldwin Scores 21 for Saline JV in Win Over Lincoln

Sophomore Garrett Baldwin scored 21 points as Saline bested Ypsilanti-Lincoln, 70-65, in boys junior varsity basketball action at Saline High School Wednesday.

Saline used a 22-point third quarter to pull away from the Railsplitters, who fought back to make it close in the third quarter.

Zach Fidh scored 16 points and Dylan Mesman added 12 points for the Hornets.

CJ Carr (7 points), Roman Lauriou (6 points), Jackson Muir (6 points) and Wynter Burnett (2 points) also scored for the Hornets.