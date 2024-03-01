Saline City Council to Discuss Dispatch Transition, Carnival and More

Saline City Council will here a presentation about the transition of police dispatch services and a proposal for a carnival in the Tefft Park parking lot when it meets Monday.

Last year, Saline City Council voted to outsource the Saline Police Department's internal dispatch department to the Washtenaw County Sheriff Department's Metro-Dispatch. That move is expected by the end of March. Officials will present on the transition early in Monday's meeting.

Sunshine Lambert, Director of Parks and Recreation, is requesting a special event application for a carnival May 31-June 2 in the Tefft Park parking lot. The event is expected to net $7,500 for the Parks and Recreation Department. The carnival provider would be Skerbeck Entertainment Group, which would provide rides, games, concessions, liability insurance,

advertising and online ticket sales.

Saline Environmental Commission Chair Jennifer Thomas will provide a report on the commission's activities.

Council will consider whether or not curbside pickup should allowed at marijuana dispensaries.

DPW Director Larry Sirls is recommending the city spend $1.1 million on lining the the Harris Street water main, between Clark Street and Henry Street. According to a memo from Sirls, FER-PAL USA is the only regional licensed installer of the liner.

Council will also discuss revisions to the city's background check policy and electronic message boards and second-story projections downtown.

