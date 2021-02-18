BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Improve to 3-0 With Win at Ypsilanti-Lincoln

Saline's varsity girls basketball team improved to 3-0 with another win Wednesday at Ypsilanti-Lincoln.

Saline won 67-27.

Senior Ella Stemmer scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds and five steals. She also had three assists. Junior Sophie Canen scored 17 points and grabbed fourr boards. Senior Emily Wilczynski scored eight points and had three rebounds, three steals and three assists. Freshman Mallory Bohl made her varsity debut and scored six points while grabbing eight rebounds and making two blocks.

Saline had another brilliant game from the free throw line, shooting 16-for-17. Stemmer was 7-for-7, Canen was 7-for-8 and Natalie Sweetland was 2-for-2.

Stemmer got things started with an 11-point first quarter for the Hornets.

Saline hosts Bedford Friday.