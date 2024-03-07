Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

BARB SAALFELD, East Lansing, MI

Booth 152 - Pressed Flowers

Starting in September, BARB SAALFELD always enjoys walking the woods and city streets looking for beautiful fall leaves to use in her work. The colors, textures, and foods from autumn are her inspiration. Nature, gardening, hiking, and the four seasons are the soul of her work. With a mother who was a professional artist and a father who built houses, hands-on activities came about naturally and resulted in her pressed flower creations. Fortunately, Barb’s summer gardens provide the flowers for her framed works and stationary notes. Come see her 2024 inventory that will be on display on March 16 as Barb returns to the Saline Spring Craft Show at Saline Middle School.

