Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview
KATHY GISZCZAK, Willis, MI
Booth 117 - Fiber Arts
Utilizing a variety of sewing skills, KATHY GISZCZAK focuses on the materials and manual labor to produce a variety of aesthetic and utilitarian works for her display on Saturday, March 16 at Saline Middle School. New to the show in 2024, Kathy enjoys creating personalized photo pillow covers as it is a “pleasure to create plus provides enjoyment to my customers.” Her product line includes aprons, placemats, totes, lap quilts, oven mitts, and much more. Using a Brother Machine and a Baby Lock Longarm, Kathy’s talents will provide a new inventory for the Saline Spring Craft Show.
