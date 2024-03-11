Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

PEGGY MAHLMEISTER, Jackson, MI

Booth 79 - 3-D Paper Art

PEGGY MAHLMEISTER’s new 2024 line features a new process so the project looks like stained glass. Booth 79 will also display pieces that have been customized to have that personal touch on Saturday, March 16 at Saline Middle School, Saline, MI. One of her favorites is a customizable map mountain to which Peggy can do up to 5 special locations for that one-of-a-kind gift. Starting crafting about 3 years ago, Peggy fell in love with paper crafting. She enjoys making a picture out of all the different colors and layers and says, “I truly enjoy making the customized pieces, bringing someone’s thoughts to life is especially important to me.”

