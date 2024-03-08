Saline Hosts Town Hall March 13 on Harris Street Water Main Project

The City of Saline will hold a town hall meeting on the upcoming water main lining project on North Harris Street.

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m., March 13, in the council chambers at city hall, 100 N. Harris St.

At Monday's meeting, DPW Director Larry Sirls said the water main under North Harris Street has reached the end of its serviceable life. Rather than tear up the street, which he said was in great condition, he suggested lining about 2,200 feet of the pipe. Council approved spending up to $1.127,160 for the project, which FER-PAL Construction will do.

