Two In Critical Condition After Crash on Pleasant Lake Road
Two people were transported to the University of Michigan Hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Lodi Township Friday afternoon.
Shortly before 2 p.m., the Saline Area Fire Department was dispatched to the 8300 block of Pleasant Lake Road, near Parker Road, for a rollover crash.
Saline firefighters used extrication equipment to free the vehicles from a vehicle. Both patients were transported to the hospital by Huron Valley Ambulance with firefighters assisting with patient care, Sperle said.
The crash was investigated by the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police. Parker Road was closed during the investigation.
