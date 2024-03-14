Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Being a musician himself, RICH FIDLER thinks it is important to authenticate his musical art and clocks made from original vinyl LP's. A wide variety of classic LPs are available to choose from that have been cut into guitar shapes. Rich matches the style of the guitar to the one played by the musician on the recording. He can add a clock while you wait on March 16 from 8 am-3:30 pm at Saline Middle School. He also makes musical framed tribute art using not only the original vinyl LP but also the album covers or sleeves that has been redesigned. These make a great memento for the music lover in your life! New framed art pieces are continuously added to his inventory.

