COVID-19: Weekly Review of Data Shows More Deaths, But Fewer Hospitalizations and Cases

A weekly review of Washtenaw County COVID-19 data showed an increase in deaths but decreases in cases and hospitalizations.

Death metrics were the last to fall during the spring COVID-19 wave.

<!-- EMBEDDED INFOGRAM URL: https://infogram.com/washtenaw-covid-19-stats-1hxr4zxp7jzg56y?live -->

Here's how the data looked this week:

There were seven deaths (One may not have occurred during the week, but it was added to the totals). Last week there were five deaths.

There were 10 hospitalizations compared to 16 last week.

There were 398 cases this week, compared to 482 last week.

There were 13 cases in Saline's 48176 zip code, compared to 46 the previous week.

The positivity rate in Washtenaw County was 1.40 percent Thursday, compared to 2.18 percent the previous Thursday.

In a look at daily data, there were no new deaths and no new hospitalizations. 233 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 and 1,109 have been hospitalized. There were 93 new cases.

The positive test rate in Washtenaw County dropped from 1.83 percent to 1.4 percent. In the state, the positive test rate rose from 2.85 percent to 2.98 percent. The state reported 23 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 15,296. The state reported 1,193 new cases.

Hospitalization data showed a slight decrease in the number of patients in critical care beds, falling by three to 217. The number of patients receiving care with ventilators fell by three to 107. There were 12 pediatric patients with COVID-19, one more than yesterday.