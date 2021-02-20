BASKETBALL: Saline Improves to 2-1 With Road Win at Bedford

The Saline varsity basketball team likes a good road trip.

The Hornets improved to 2-1 with a 56-49 win at Bedford Friday. Saline's other victory came at Monroe last week.

"It was a gritty win on the road. I'm really proud of how we all bounced back and shared the ball tonight," Saline head coach Jacob Fosdick said. "Our half-court defense was great and we did a much better job keeping them out of transition.

Jaden Pickett knocked down three three-pointers and scored 19 points. Cooper Fairman had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Derek Caldwell scored 11 points and Anthony Ferrari added 10 points.