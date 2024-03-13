3-13-2024 8:44pm
Saline High School Esports Team Ranked Top in Michigan
The Saline High School Saltines were ranked as Michigan's top esports team after three weeks of playing head-t0-head Rocket League, according to the USA Today.
Coach Steve Vasiloff leads the program.
Saline has two teams in Rocket League and also has a team playing Mariokart and two teams playing Super Smash Bros.
For more information about Saline esports, visit the website.
