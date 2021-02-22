Saline Board of Education Surveys Public to Start Superintendent Search
The Saline Area Schools Board of Education is beginning its superintendent search by surveying the public.
You can find the survey here.
The board has contracted Michigan Leadership Institute to guide the board through the process. The survey is one of the ways in which the MLI and Saline Board of Education will gather input from the community and district staff.
The survey is up until 3 p.m., Feb. 26.
There just three questions:
- What are the unique skills, qualifications and characteristics desired of the new superintendent?
- What are the challenges facing Saline Area Schools in the next 3-5 years?
- What are the points of pride for Saline Area Schools?