BOWLING: Saline Boys Win, Girls Lose in Tilt at Maplewood Lanes

Saline's varsity bowling teams split with Jackson Monday at Maplewood Lanes.

The boys beat Jackson, 28-2. The girls fell, 24-6.

The boys started by winning the Baker Games 139-109 and 177-99.

In the first game Bradley Wangler scored a 233 to lead the Hornets. Dallas Casey shot 202. Jeff Pryor (163), Michael Killbane (163) and Carter Hoffman (162) gave Saline a sweep.

The Hornets weren't as strong in the second game. Pryor led the Hornets with a 176 as Saline took 8 of 10 points.

"We're not at our best right now. It's been a strange season with COVID-19 and weather cancelations. Today we missed a lot of pairs, but we still found a way to win," coach Jeff Rishel said. "We'll work on our game and improve."

The Saline girls' team was shorthanded with just four bowlers. One of their top bowlers was away on a softball trip.

Saline was swept in the Baker Games.

In the first game Maddie Learman (102), Mandy Norton (78) and Ellie Fordeck (124) picked up points for the Hornets. Learman (116), Anna Cox (135) and Fordeck (172) earned points for Saline in the second game.