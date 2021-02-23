PRESS RELEASE: Washtenaw County Health Department Provides More Detailed Data on Vaccination Effort

(This news release was issued by the Washtenaw County Health Department.)

Washtenaw County Health Department is sharing data detailing who has received COVID-19 vaccinations in Washtenaw County. Health Department vaccination data are broken down by age, race/ethnicity, and zip code. For vaccinations administered overall in Washtenaw County, age, gender, and the percent of the local population vaccinated are available.

Providing this data will help monitor progress as the Health Department, other vaccine providers, and community partners move beyond the initially eligible groups of healthcare providers and work to ensure equity and increase the proportion of people of color vaccinated locally. The vaccine data page will be updated weekly.

“Reliable data are critical for understanding and improving health equity,” says Jimena Loveluck, MSW, Washtenaw County health officer. “This information helps us identify existing disparities in our local vaccination rates and inform ongoing efforts to vaccinate those most vulnerable to COVID-19 or less likely to seek vaccination.”

The newly published page aims to provide clarity and promote transparency while documenting vaccination progress. It includes information about first doses given through Health Department clinics and outreach as well as more limited information on countywide vaccination.

Health Department vaccine information includes the ongoing mass vaccination clinic at the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center, now operating with additional staffing support from St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor. It also includes vaccines provided through the Health Department’s mobile team (Nurse on the Run) and targeted, pop-up clinics being held to reach specific, eligible populations more easily. The Nurse of the Run team serves independent or assisted living facilities as well as homebound and disabled individuals with caregivers. As vaccine supplies increase and the Health Department expands vaccination efforts, this page will incorporate doses provided at the planned western Washtenaw site. Organizations willing to host pop-up clinic sites to reach currently eligible individuals can submit an organizational survey. More information about how available local doses are allocated can be found on the Health Department vaccine page.

Additionally, the vaccine data page includes broader vaccination data for Washtenaw County residents who have been vaccinated through local health systems, pharmacies, or in other jurisdictions. These data include the percent of the local population vaccinated to date according to the from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR). Age and gender are included. The MCIR does not include doses provided through the VA health system. More county and state level data can be found on the Michigan COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

Washtenaw County COVID-19 Vaccine Information

The Health Department is currently vaccinating those who are eligible for vaccination under state priority guidance and who live or work in Washtenaw County.

Those who are currently eligible can request a vaccination from the Health Department by completing the request survey at http://bit.ly/wchdvaxindi or by calling 734-544-6700 or 211. Please only use the phone line if you are unable to navigate the online request. Limited vaccine appointments may also be available through local health providers or pharmacies including Meijer and Rite Aid. Supplies are limited everywhere, and it may take months to schedule everyone eligible.

Helpful links:

Washtenaw County Health DepartmentThe Washtenaw County Health Department promotes health and works to prevent disease and injury in our community, including responding to health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. Our mission is to assure, in partnership with the community, the conditions necessary for people to live healthy lives through prevention and protection programs. Visit us at washtenaw.org/health or call 734-544-6700.