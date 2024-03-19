Saline Spring Craft Show Draws Vendors, Shoppers from All Over Michigan

Sunny skies brought hundreds of shoppers to this year’s Saline Spring Craft Show, a semi-annual event that features over 150 vendors. Saline High School athletes were on hand to direct traffic in the overflowing parking lots and help customers load purchases in their vehicles.

The semi-annual craft show supports many organizations in Saline, including several Saline High School sports teams, youth groups, and the Saline Area Historical Preservation Foundation, as well as Saline Area Social Services.

Artisans and craftsmen come from the tri-state area and beyond to display their handmade goods. Some of the many items included jewelry, clothing, quilts, signs, and woodwork, along with paintings, photography, soaps and home goods. Other vendors sold baked goods, like cookies, cakes, macarons, breads and pies. Local farms sold honey, along with other food items like jerky, roasted nuts, and handmade toffee.

Visitors to the show could also stop by the school cafeteria for free activities. Peter Cottontail was available for photo opportunities, and artist Deb Adamcik drew caricatures of guests. Local groups and organizations had donated themed gift baskets for a contest, with $250 in proceeds from the contest supporting Saline Area Social Services.

Jodie and Josh Kieliszewski and sons came from Unionville, Michigan, where they raise the bees for the honey in their product line called Bee Lovely Botanicals. They have been vendors at the Saline Craft Shows since 2011.

“We raise bees, and we have raw infused honey. Most of our customers really love our skin care. We use beeswax, honey, pollen, propolis and royal jelly to make natural skin care,” Jodie Kielszewski said.

Mike Monroe, a children’s book illustrator and nature artist from Brighton, has been attending the show for over twenty years. He signed books for guests visiting his booth, including his newest books.

“I have two new books. ‘Bunny’s First Snow’ is about a little bunny’s first year in the world, learning about winter and trying to understand what snow is by the animals explaining it. The other is a book on drawing animals. I teach kids how to draw an animal using simple shapes, then they learn about the animal as they draw it step by step,” Monroe said.

Lorna Bricco of Bricco’s Designs traveled from Sault Ste. Marie to display her hand painted art. This was her second show in Saline, having also attended the fall show in November. She noted that traffic had been steady all day.

“It’s been busy, with VIPs and everyone else coming in,” she said.

Jeff Kurinec, owner of Rocky Top Woodworks, was on hand to give demonstrations for one of his products.

“This is our best seller. It’s called the Rocky Top cocktail smoker. It’s originally for your bourbons, your whiskeys. It enhances the smoky flavor that comes naturally. It plays on the flavor notes of the cocktail.”

Representatives from the Saline schools Life Skills program were on hand to sell their handmade fire bricks.

Dan Hunt is a young adult teacher in the program.

“Our main driver is to try to get students working in the community. This is one of our job training programs,” said Dan Hunt, a young adult teacher in the program.

“We sell at the Saline Craft Show in the spring and the fall. We also go to Nu2U Again and Brewed Awakenings. We sell at all of these places to raise money that comes back into our fundraising for trips and programs and to directly support students.”

Brian Puffer, director of Community Education and event organizer, said that foot traffic was up 18% this spring, and plans are now underway for the popular fall show, which will be held on November 9.

