Ann McCollum Worked at US Health Care, Was the "Rock" of Her Family

Anna “Ann” McCollum, 81, of Saline, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, with her beloved husband Clyde and devoted daughter Debbie by her side.

Ann was born to the late Andrew and Elizabeth Wertz, July 1, 1939, in Detroit, MI. She graduated high school from Flint Northern in 1957 and met the love of her life, Clyde M. McCollum, Jr. the following year. Ann and Clyde met on a blind date, which he describes as “one hell of a date!” and says that he remembers her flaming red hair and spunky personality and fell in love with her that day. They married the next year on September 5,1959. After marrying, Ann worked to help put Clyde through school. They had three daughters, and moved around before settling near Philadelphia, PA. Ann enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom for several years before returning to work at U.S. Healthcare as a secretary. Ann enjoyed working and going out with her co-workers for the occasional night out. She was known for liking her Jack Daniels neat and would receive several bottles of Jack Daniels each year for Christmas. These bottles were never opened by Ann and she would laugh each year when she added more to the collection. A few of the bottles may have been filled with colored water by her darling daughters. After eleven years the family moved back to Michigan and settled in Saline. Ann worked at Pfizer (formerly Parke-Davis) as a shipping and receiving clerk until retiring in 2004.

Ann was known for telling you like it was, she didn’t mince words and you always knew where you stood with her. Ann was the rock in her family – she was a strong, grounding force. She was devoted to her family and was a fierce mama bear. If you messed with her family, you might just find your mailbox in your pool! Ann kept an immaculate home, but it was a welcoming home that everyone wanted to come to. She taught her daughters to always stand up for themselves, to believe in themselves, to work hard and to always put family first.

Ann enjoyed working in her gardens, bird watching, reading and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an excellent baker; she took a cake decorating class and was known for her amazing birthday cakes and holiday cookies. The perfect evening was full of some teasing and bickering back and forth with Clyde, followed by a good book in one hand and glass of wine in the other.

Ann is survived by her husband of 61 years, Clyde, daughters Debbie O’Bryan and Michele (Eric) Riddering, and her son-in-law Britt Webb. Ann is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Joshua (Katherene), Trevor (Alisa), Nicole, Tyler, Grace, Lila Rose and Ivy, several great-grandchildren, her sisters Mary Trepanier and Theresa White, several nieces and nephews and other extended family.

Ann was preceded in death by her beautiful daughter Laura and her brother Andrew Wertz.

Ann will be greatly missed and all who loved her will never forget her tenacity, wit, determination, modesty, and her undying love for her family. We are comforted in knowing that she has joined her daughter Laura and now we have gained two beautiful angels.

Ann’s wishes were to be cremated, and she was not much for being the center of attention, so a small memorial gathering to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Due to current restrictions, capacity will be limited and masks and social distancing will be required. To leave a memory you have of Ann, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.