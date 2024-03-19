Saline District Library Announces Interior Renovations & Site Improvements

The Saline District Library will begin construction on interior renovations and site improvements in June 2024. The plan calls for an outdoor pavilion and paved story trail on library grounds, and building renovations include more study rooms, larger space for teens, increased comfortable seating areas, a drive-through service window to pick up holds, improved program rooms, a fully accessible non-gendered public restroom, and more.

The library is working with Quinn Evans Architects and McCarthy & Smith Construction Services on this project, which is scheduled for June to December 2024. Interior renovations will take place in 3 phases to allow the library to stay open to the public as much as possible during construction. The project will cost approximately $4 million, paid for by SDL fund balances that were established for this purpose. The Friends of the Saline District Library have also generously committed to a $100,000 contribution to the project.

According to Library Director Karrie Waarala, the impetus for this project stems from SDL’s 2022-2026 Strategic Plan. “We listened carefully to community input when developing the plan,” she says. “The top requests of more study rooms, increased space for our after school teens, and more comfortable seating areas made it clear that optimizing library spaces was the #1 focus area for our community. We’re excited to deliver on those requests and to make better use of the library’s beautiful grounds.”

For more information and regular updates on the project, visit www.salinelibrary.org/renovations.

